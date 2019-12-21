Penta Reaches One Day Volume of $99,853.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and HADAX. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $99,853.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

