Peony Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $22,447.00 and $481.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

