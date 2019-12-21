People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

