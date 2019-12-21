Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUB opened at $30.75 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $579.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

