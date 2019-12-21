Phantasma (SOUL) Tops One Day Volume of $63,288.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $63,288.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.21 or 0.99481255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.