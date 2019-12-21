PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

