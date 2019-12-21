Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Cap of $207,838.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $207,838.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00601490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00245662 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.