Phore (PHR) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia. Phore has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,579,895 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.