Photon (PHO) Hits Market Cap of $101,915.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 191.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market cap of $101,915.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,777,164,297 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.