Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,220. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.