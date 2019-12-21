PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Hits $904,025.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $904,025.00 and $537.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

