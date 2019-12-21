Pigeoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,206.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $57,206.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,178,114,870 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

