Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0014 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $596,040.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00597971 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000783 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,246,758 coins and its circulating supply is 413,986,322 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

