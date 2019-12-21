Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $353,985.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Pirl has a market capitalization of $353,985.00 and $8,267.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,012,206 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

