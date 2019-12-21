PLATINCOIN Market Cap Achieves $27.75 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $27.75 million and $7.15 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00077342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,061,819 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

