PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1,481.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

