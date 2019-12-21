PlayCoin [ERC20] Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

