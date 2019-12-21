PlayGame (PXG) Trading 2% Lower This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $201,277.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

