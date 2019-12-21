Playkey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,722.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a total market cap of $289,991.00 and $13,722.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

