Polis Achieves Market Cap of $9.74 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Polis has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $19,837.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00015018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,030,983 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

