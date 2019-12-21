PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $19,852.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

