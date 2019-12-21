PopularCoin (POP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $100,850.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008531 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,983,565,457 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

