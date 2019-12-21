Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Post has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $9,865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Post by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.