PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $405.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,073,735 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

