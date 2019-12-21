Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $308.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.73 million to $316.26 million. Premier reported sales of $421.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Premier by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.