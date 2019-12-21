Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of -0.68. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

