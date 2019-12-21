Primas 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,015.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Primas has a market capitalization of $879,796.00 and $3,015.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, Primas has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.