Primecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $22,977.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $22,977.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,090,182 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.