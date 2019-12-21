PRIZM Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $141.79 million and $413,887.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,182.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.02627359 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00559705 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001656 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

