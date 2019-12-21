Profile Utility Token (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,754.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $43,318.00 and approximately $4,754.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.21 or 0.99481255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.