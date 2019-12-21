Project Coin Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Project Coin has a total market cap of $4,067.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

