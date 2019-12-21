Project Pai (PAI) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $271,180.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,641,174,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,725,362 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

