ProxyNode (PRX) Tops One Day Volume of $123.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $73,409.00 and $123.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00597500 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000813 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 145,678,343 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

