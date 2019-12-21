Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $365,577. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

