PWR Coin (PWR) Market Cap Tops $49,656.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 39% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $49,656.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00601490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00245662 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

