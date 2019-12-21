QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Tops $882,181.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $882,181.00 and $119,981.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,086 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

