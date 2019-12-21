Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock worth $23,191,972. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qualys by 337.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 135,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

