Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $533,513.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $533,513.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,362,878 coins and its circulating supply is 168,362,878 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.