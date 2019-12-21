QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $432,431.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

