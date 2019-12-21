Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

