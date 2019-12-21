QYNO (QNO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, QYNO has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $362.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

