R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,456 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of R1 RCM worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $12.10 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

