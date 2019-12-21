Radium Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00006344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, Radium has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,722.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,908,258 coins and its circulating supply is 3,894,815 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

