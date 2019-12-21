Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Radius Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.