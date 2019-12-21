Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on METC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 479,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.