Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $243,492.00 and approximately $3,958.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.