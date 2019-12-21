Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.09 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDCM, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and $8.47 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,116,325,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Graviex, Nanex, Upbit, IDCM, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

