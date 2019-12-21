RealChain Market Cap Hits $97,012.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. RealChain has a total market cap of $97,012.00 and approximately $4,626.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,201,385 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

