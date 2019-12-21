Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 664,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $409.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.35.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.