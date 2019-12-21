Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $178,346.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

